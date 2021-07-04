0xBitcoin Price Up 9.1% This Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $3.38 million and $452,708.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

