$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. ASGN reported sales of $936.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year sales of $4.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.14. ASGN has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $110.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 249,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

