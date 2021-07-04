$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 25,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.83. 1,350,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,206. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $90.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96. The firm has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

