$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.60. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

Shares of PANW traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.82. The stock had a trading volume of 615,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,149. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.39. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.76 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total value of $530,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,005,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,115 shares of company stock worth $13,910,794. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $670,667,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 376,760 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,061,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

