$1.75 Million in Sales Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will post sales of $1.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 million. Beam Global posted sales of $1.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $12.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $12.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $25.93 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $26.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEEM. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Beam Global stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $229.87 million and a P/E ratio of -42.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $129,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $910,100. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

