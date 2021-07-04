$103.42 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will report sales of $103.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.63 million and the lowest is $95.23 million. Nevro posted sales of $56.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $444.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $432.88 million to $449.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $519.67 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $530.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nevro from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.40.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Nevro by 59.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nevro during the first quarter worth $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Nevro stock opened at $163.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 1.08. Nevro has a 1 year low of $111.87 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

