$106.24 Million in Sales Expected for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will announce $106.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.49 million and the lowest is $94.67 million. Weingarten Realty Investors posted sales of $95.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year sales of $435.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.39 million to $470.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $453.06 million, with estimates ranging from $396.82 million to $490.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 95.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 97,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 47,409 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,770,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

