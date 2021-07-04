$106.24 Million in Sales Expected for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will announce $106.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.49 million and the lowest is $94.67 million. Weingarten Realty Investors posted sales of $95.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year sales of $435.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.39 million to $470.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $453.06 million, with estimates ranging from $396.82 million to $490.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 95.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 97,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 47,409 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,770,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $34.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.
Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.
