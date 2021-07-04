10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Short Interest Update

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $299,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,427.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,937,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,424,217.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,069 shares of company stock valued at $33,117,847 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXG opened at $190.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 1.29. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

