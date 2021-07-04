$111.64 Million in Sales Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will post $111.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.33 million and the highest is $114.20 million. Lannett posted sales of $137.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $484.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.10 million to $487.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $486.72 million, with estimates ranging from $455.55 million to $508.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 38.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,162.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 411,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $177,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 327,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 265,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lannett by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 174,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lannett by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 216,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000,000 after acquiring an additional 148,480 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $4.61 on Friday. Lannett has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $191.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.81.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

