$12.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will announce sales of $12.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.22 billion and the highest is $13.33 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $10.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $47.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.00 billion to $50.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $49.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.46 billion to $51.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE:MRK opened at $78.60 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,250,767,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after buying an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

