$129.15 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to report sales of $129.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.20 million to $132.76 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of -$6.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,955.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $390.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $377.39 million to $396.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $771.42 million, with estimates ranging from $743.91 million to $816.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.92) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $173.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.37. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $207.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

