1inch (1INCH) Price Up 13.2% This Week

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One 1inch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.62 or 0.00007378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1inch has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $453.26 million and $65.14 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1inch Coin Profile

1INCH is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,895,167 coins. 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

Buying and Selling 1inch

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

