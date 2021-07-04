1irstcoin (FST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $45,921.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001339 BTC on exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $16.65 million and $45,921.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

