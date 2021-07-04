$2.20 EPS Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will report earnings of $2.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.42. 3M reported earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $9.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after acquiring an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,502,913,000 after acquiring an additional 73,832 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in 3M by 103,772.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after buying an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.89. 1,612,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,342. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

