$2.75 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to announce sales of $2.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $10.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.65 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in AGCO by 58.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 26,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 16.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after acquiring an additional 30,703 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 171.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at about $3,022,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 22.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $132.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AGCO has a 12-month low of $52.36 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.