$2.90 EPS Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will post $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.80 and the highest is $2.97. FLEETCOR Technologies posted earnings of $2.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year earnings of $12.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $12.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.63 to $15.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.50. 1,325,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,351. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.97. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

