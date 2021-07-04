$2.99 EPS Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will post $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96. Essex Property Trust posted earnings of $3.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.86. 287,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,225. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.98. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $316.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

