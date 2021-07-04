2,271,002 Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,271,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,325,000. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.00% of Petco Health and Wellness as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $18,916,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $2,783,000. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $3,377,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $67,670,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.