240,000 Shares in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Santander Consumer USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 247,200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after buying an additional 310,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Compass Point lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of SC opened at $40.56 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $41.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.