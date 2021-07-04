242,602 Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Bought by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 242,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.21% of PureCycle Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,209,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $637,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,148,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at $50,000.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa Westerman bought 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of PCT opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.98.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

