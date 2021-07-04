$244.87 Million in Sales Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to report $244.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $239.60 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $75.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 222.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $951.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $945.88 million to $961.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $982.12 million, with estimates ranging from $937.95 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.52 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDEN. B. Riley began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 12.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after buying an additional 55,872 shares during the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 255.8% in the first quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,141,000 after buying an additional 943,200 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth $2,955,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 92.4% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 146,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 70,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 47.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.93.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

