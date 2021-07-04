24,416 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Bought by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned 0.08% of Herc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Herc by 1,702.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,633,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of Herc stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $112.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.77. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $118.59.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

