$28.81 Million in Sales Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will report sales of $28.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.92 million. HEXO posted sales of $20.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year sales of $100.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.12 million to $111.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $172.26 million, with estimates ranging from $134.49 million to $224.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 189.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Desjardins lowered their price target on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

HEXO stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $818.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.08. HEXO has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HEXO during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HEXO during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in HEXO by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 139,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

