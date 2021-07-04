$29.41 EPS Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $29.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.05 to $32.52. AutoZone reported earnings per share of $30.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $87.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $75.02 to $91.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $91.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $82.11 to $97.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

Shares of AZO traded up $23.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,549.45. 144,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,930. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,551.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,450.00.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AutoZone by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in AutoZone by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after acquiring an additional 39,344 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AutoZone by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in AutoZone by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AutoZone by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

