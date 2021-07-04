-$3.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.91) and the lowest is ($3.44). bluebird bio reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 780.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($12.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.04) to ($11.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($9.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.71) to ($8.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1,080.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLUE stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 862,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,598. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.75.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

