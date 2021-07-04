$3.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report sales of $3.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.37 billion and the highest is $3.45 billion. Corning reported sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $13.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.59 billion to $14.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $15.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $41.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95. Corning has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

