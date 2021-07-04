$3.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to post earnings of $3.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.88. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings per share of $2.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $16.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $16.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.78 to $18.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.83.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.94. 237,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,323. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $176.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $229,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $272,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,855,000 after buying an additional 19,612 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $233,000.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

