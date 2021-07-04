$3.72 Billion in Sales Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will post sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity posted sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $14.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.59 billion to $14.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.25 billion to $15.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,473,457,000 after acquiring an additional 963,748 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after buying an additional 1,875,492 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $970,068,000 after buying an additional 964,977 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $732,174,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEL opened at $138.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $78.15 and a 12 month high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

