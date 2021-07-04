$3.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will post $3.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.88 billion and the lowest is $3.86 billion. Adobe posted sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $15.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.19 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,058,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $593.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $520.96. Adobe has a 52 week low of $416.29 and a 52 week high of $594.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

