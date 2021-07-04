38,265 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4,624.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 78,244 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 363.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THC. Barclays increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.18.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.35. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,559. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

