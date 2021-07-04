3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mark Stevens

Mark Stevens cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Mark Stevens’ holdings in 3M were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in 3M by 2,164.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,342. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.34. The stock has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

