$4.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.49 and the lowest is $3.82. Amgen posted earnings per share of $4.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $16.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.86 to $17.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $17.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.40 to $19.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.85.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.