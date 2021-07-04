$4.19 EPS Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.54) and the highest is $10.43. CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 422.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to $5.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.11) to ($2.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,280. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $155.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.25. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.28.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.