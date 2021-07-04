$4.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.71. W.W. Grainger posted earnings of $3.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $19.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.60 to $20.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $22.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.00 to $24.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.33.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWW stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $446.71. 188,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $304.84 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.44. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

