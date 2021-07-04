$4.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to announce $4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty One analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.31. Biogen reported earnings per share of $10.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $18.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.02 to $22.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $20.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.31 to $33.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.34.

Shares of BIIB traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $348.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.02. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Biogen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

