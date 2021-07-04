$418.44 Million in Sales Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will announce $418.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $414.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.95 million. Plantronics reported sales of $355.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plantronics.

POLY stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $50.89.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

