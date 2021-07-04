$421.44 Million in Sales Expected for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to report sales of $421.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $418.67 million to $424.20 million. AAR posted sales of $416.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AAR.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 407,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,602.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AAR by 1,385.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of AAR by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AIR opened at $38.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 293.23 and a beta of 1.77. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

