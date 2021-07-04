4,763 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,877,000 after buying an additional 53,935 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,191,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,117,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,024,000 after purchasing an additional 516,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

SNPS stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.16. 535,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,610. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.88. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.82 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

