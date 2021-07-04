$514.02 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report $514.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $518.00 million and the lowest is $507.90 million. Kennametal reported sales of $379.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

KMT stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1,736.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

