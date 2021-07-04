53,623 Shares in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Herman Miller as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,668,000 after acquiring an additional 526,738 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,014,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,203,000 after purchasing an additional 779,067 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Herman Miller by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,345,000 after purchasing an additional 49,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,992,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after buying an additional 39,075 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Herman Miller’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

