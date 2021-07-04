$55.35 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will report $55.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.70 million and the highest is $57.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $46.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $231.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.30 million to $237.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $248.30 million, with estimates ranging from $240.60 million to $256.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

