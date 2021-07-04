$6.46 Million in Sales Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to post sales of $6.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.30 million and the highest is $6.61 million. STRATA Skin Sciences reported sales of $4.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year sales of $29.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.70 million to $30.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.38 million, with estimates ranging from $32.70 million to $36.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 26.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.48. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 94,712 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

