$6.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will post earnings of $6.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.40. Lockheed Martin posted earnings of $6.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $26.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.65 to $27.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $27.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $28.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $381.49. The stock had a trading volume of 778,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $384.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

