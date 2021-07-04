$6.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.64. Humana reported earnings of $12.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $21.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $21.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $24.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.11 to $25.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.00.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Humana by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after buying an additional 99,832 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Humana by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,294,000 after buying an additional 46,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $601,429,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its position in Humana by 1.4% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,880,000 after buying an additional 20,452 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $4.14 on Friday, reaching $451.77. 504,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $440.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. Humana has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

