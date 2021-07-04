60,119 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,119 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,032,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,855 shares of company stock worth $66,265,555 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.16 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

