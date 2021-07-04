$61.62 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will report $61.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.26 million to $62.00 million. PROS reported sales of $63.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $252.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.70 million to $253.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $278.02 million, with estimates ranging from $266.50 million to $301.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In other PROS news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,176.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,492 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,883,000 after buying an additional 61,616 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in PROS by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,519,000 after acquiring an additional 473,337 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,934,000 after buying an additional 26,979 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 22.3% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,174,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,418,000 after acquiring an additional 397,223 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in PROS by 17.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,448,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,561,000 after buying an additional 210,482 shares during the period.

NYSE PRO opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.69. PROS has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

