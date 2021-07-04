83,998 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 83,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,378,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,988,000 after purchasing an additional 100,679 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,875,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $145.04 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.01.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

