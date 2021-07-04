88mph (MPH) Market Cap Achieves $12.78 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. 88mph has a total market cap of $12.78 million and approximately $161,571.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar. One 88mph coin can now be bought for about $34.69 or 0.00097607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00054838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.57 or 0.00800689 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,858.25 or 0.08042073 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 394,870 coins and its circulating supply is 368,317 coins. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

88mph Coin Trading

