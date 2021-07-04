8PAY (8PAY) Market Cap Achieves $447,371.39

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0442 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 8PAY has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. 8PAY has a market cap of $447,371.39 and approximately $23,094.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00130501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00165908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,939.08 or 1.00211230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002942 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

