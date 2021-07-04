8X8 PROTOCOL Market Cap Tops $790,369.28 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $790,369.28 and $742,748.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000192 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000131 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000458 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001318 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

